H.E.R. performed a new song related to George Floyd, titled "I Can't Breathe," during her appearance on iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert Series.

H.E.R. started the performance on Wednesday by recognizing protesters worldwide who have been marching to fight racial injustice and police brutality following Floyd's death on Memorial Day.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police in Minneapolis. Officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck who said "I can't breathe." Chauvin and the three other officers involved have been fired and charged.

"Just by the title you know that it means something very, very kind of painful and very revealing. I think it's necessary, these lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what's happening right now. What's been happening and the change that we need to see," H.E.R. said before performing "I Can't Breathe."

"I think music is powerful when it comes to change or when it comes to healing and that's why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history and I hope this song does that," she continued.

H.E.R.'s performance was recorded in Brooklyn where her band practiced social distancing.

iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert Series started in April and has featured virtual performances from Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Shaed, Brett Eldredge and more.