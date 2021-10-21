H.E.R. performed her single "For Anyone" on The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

H.E.R. took the stage on Wednesday and performed using a sparkling keyboard.

The singer was joined by a backup band and sang under golden-colored lights.

"I wish I could tell you/ I don't wanna be with somebody else new/ Honestly, I wish I never met you/ Because you left me broken/ Now my heart won't open for anyone," H.E.R. sang.

"For Anyone" appears on H.E.R.'s debut studio album titled Back of My Mind, which was released in June. The project also includes the singles "Slide" featuring YG, "Damage," "Hold On," "Come Through" featuring Chris Brown and "We Made It."

H.E.R. also released a music video for "For Anyone" on Wednesday. The clip features H.E.R. singing and later crying inside of an empty studio.