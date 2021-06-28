"Can't wait to see all of you there!!!!!" H.E.R. wrote on Instagram.
Lights on Festival is the first female-owned and curated music festival in decades. The first festival took place in September 2019.
Tickets for the 2021 festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PDT.
H.E.R., born Gabriella Wilson, is known for the singles "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar, "Could've Been" with Bryson Tiller and "B.S." with Jhene Aiko. She released her debut studio album, Back of My Mind, this month.
Back of My Mind features the singles "Slide," "Damage" and "Come Through."
