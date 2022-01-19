The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced the nominees for the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards with H.E.R., Drake and more receiving nominations.
H.E.R. leads all nominees with six nominations including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for Back of My Mind, Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" featuring Tauren Wells, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for "Damage," Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for her appearance on Jazmine Sullivan's "Girl Like Me" and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) for her song "Come Through" featuring Chris Brown.
Drake earned four nominations alongside Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's group Silk Sonic, Chli¶e and Sullivan.
Nominees for Outstanding Album also include Certified Lover Boy by Drake, An Evening with Silk Sonic by Silk Sonic, Heaux Tales by Sullivan and When It's All Said and Done...Take Time by GivÄ“on.
Nominees for Outstanding New Artist include Cynthia Erivo, Jimmie Allen, Saweetie, Tems and Zoe Wees.
