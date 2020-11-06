Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

ADVERTISEMENT

"2021 is already looking brighter," Golding said on Friday alongside a photo of himself posing with Lo on a bridge. Lo is displaying a baby bump in the photo.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought to us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!" Lo wrote on her Instagram account.

Golding, 33, and Lo, 35, were linked together in 2011 and got married in Malaysia in August 2016.

Golding is best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians. The actor has also starred in The Gentlemen, Last Christmas and A Simple Favor.

He will lending his voice to Paramount's upcoming animated adaptation of author Laurence Yep's fantasy children's book, The Tiger's Apprentice.