Henry Golding discussed becoming a father on Good Morning America Monday following the birth of his first child, Lila, with wife Liv Lo.

"What haven't I learned. It's such a crash course in reality isn't it? We sort of go through our entire lives kind of focusing on us and me and the wife and stuff, but suddenly you just have this beautiful little being to sort of ensure that they survive," the actor said.

"It really sets your priorities. You start thinking selflessly," he continued.

Golding and Lo announced the birth of their child in April. The couple got married in August 2016.

The 34-year-old also stars in the final trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Golding stars as the titular ninja in the film, which is coming to theaters on Friday.

Golding finds a new home after saving Andrew Koji, the heir to an ancient Japanese clan in the clip. The final trailer also states Koji is portraying Storm Shadow, who is Snake Eyes' greatest rival.