Henry Golding has signed on to star in Paramount's upcoming animated adaptation of author Laurence Yep's fantasy children's book, The Tiger's Apprentice.

The book follows Tom, a young boy in San Francisco who meets a shape-shifting tiger named Mr. Hu who takes Tom under his wing. Tom is then introduced to a magical world and becomes the next guardian of an ancient phoenix.

Golding, best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians, will voice Mr. Hu.

Pixar animator Carlos Baena, who worked on Wall-E and Toy Story 3, is making his feature film directing debut with the project. David Magee, Harry Cripps and Kyle Jarrow penned the script.

Paramount has given the film a Feb. 11, 2022 release date. The Tiger's Apprentice is the first in a trilogy that also includes Tiger's Blood and Tiger Magic.

Golding is also set to star in Paramount's upcoming G.I. Joe film, Snake Eyes, which is set to be released on Oct. 23.