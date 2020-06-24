Superman actor Henry Cavill says he hopes to play the character for years to come.

The 37-year-old actor discussed his future as Superman in an "Actors on Actors" interview with Patrick Stewart for Variety.

Cavill made his debut as Clark Kent, aka Superman, in Man of Steel, released in 2013. He has since played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

In his interview with Stewart, Cavill said he's "incredibly grateful" to portray Superman and feels a responsibility to embody the character's "wonderful" qualities in his own life.

"I've always been a fan of Superman," the actor said. "With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation."

"When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill , but they might see Superman, there's a responsibility that comes with that," he added. "Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come."

Cavill said his life has "changed dramatically" since taking the role.

"He's so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, 'Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?'" the star said.

"And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not,' then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person," he added. "I think that's all we can do in life."

Rumors circulated in 2018 that Cavill was out as Superman after The Hollywood Reporter said the actor had parted ways with Warner Bros., which distributes DC Extended Universe films.

Deadline reported in May that Cavill will reprise Superman in a new DCEU movie. Sources said a Man of Steel sequel is not in development but that Cavill may make a cameo in Shazam 2, Black Adam or Aquaman 2.

Cavill also plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. The streaming service announced this week that Season 2 will resume filming in August.