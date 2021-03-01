A documentary on Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, titled Drawing Monsters, is in development. A Kickstarter campaign for the film started Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing Monsters is a feature length documentary that will explore how Mignola created the Hellboy comic book universe that has spawned films, video games, animated features, collectibles and more.

The film will have interviews with Neil Gaiman, Steven Universe creator and showrunner Rebecca Sugar, Hellboy film stars Doug Jones and Vanessa Eichholz, Marvel Entertainment EVP creative director Joe Quesada, Dark Horse comics founder and publisher Mike Richardson and more, as seen in a teaser trailer.

Kevin Hanna is co-directing with JIm Demonakos. The Kickstarter campaign is asking for $58,000 to reach its goal.

"As one of the most successful independent comic book creators, Mignola has inspired generations of writers and artists. This film provides an in-depth look at his legacy, from the beginning of his career to his success with Hellboy. We are already well in to production and are here on Kickstarter asking for your help to finish this film," the Kickstarter page says.

Kickstarter backers can obtained signed art postcards, a Hellboy t-shirt, a blu-ray of the film, mini prints and prints by Mignola and fellow artists Tim Sale, Alex Maleev, Dave Stewart, Laurence Campbell, Duncan Fegredo, Fabio Moon, Mike Norton, Paolo Rivera, Craig Rousseau and Ben Stenbec.