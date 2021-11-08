Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Hellbound.The streaming service shared a final trailer for the Korean horror series Sunday.Hellbound follows a mom-of-two as monsters overrun the city and a fanatical religious movement grows. The cult believes the creatures are God's messengers."They say something strange appears and prophesizes your death. Then it takes you to hell on the prophesized date," a person says in a voiceover.Netflix previously released a teaser that shows a supernatural creature appear to the mom and tell her she will die in five days.Hellbound hails from Train to Busan and Peninsula director Yeon Sang-ho and is based on his webtoon. Yeon directed all six episodes of the series.Kim Shin-rok, Yoo Ah-in and Won Jin-a star.Hellbound premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix.