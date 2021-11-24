The Crown and Harry Potter alum Helena Bonham Carter has landed the lead in writer Russell T. Davies' three-part ITV drama, Nolly.Carter will play real-life British soap opera actress Noele Gordon in the miniseries.Gordon was famous for playing Meg Richardson on Crossroads for 18 years until she was unexpectedly fired in 1981."Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman -- none of which I knew before I read Russell T. Davies' script," Carter said in a statement Tuesday."I'm so thrilled to help tell Nolly's long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell's screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I'll do him and Nolly justice. I can't wait to start."The project marks a reunion for Davies and director Peter Hoar, who previously collaborated on It's a Sin.