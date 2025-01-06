Heidi Klum returning as 'Project Runway' host after eight-year hiatus
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/06/2025
Heidi Klum will serve as the host of Project Runway after an eight-year hiatus when the reality fashion competition series returns with Season 21.
Heidi, 51, is set to serve as Project Runway's host for the first time in eight years when the show premieres its 21st season in 2025 on a new network, Freeform.
Freeform had announced in November 2024 that Project Runway will have a new home on Freeform, with episodes available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu shortly following their original release.
The network had revealed that Project Runway's 21st season will consist of 10 episodes and be a "refresh" for "one of television's most successful reality competition series, making more dreams for aspiring fashion designers come true."
Project Runway's judges and premiere date have not yet been announced, but recent judges of the series have included editor Nina Garcia, designer Brandon Maxwell, and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth.
"Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform," ABC Entertainment executive Simran Sethi said in a statement at the time.
"We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers."
Heidi had served as host of Project Runway alongside Tim Gunn when the series originally launched on Bravo in 2004.
The show aired on Bravo for five seasons until it moved to Lifetime, where Project Runway stayed until 2017. Heidi and Tim stepped away from the series after the Season 16 finale aired in November 2017.
Heidi said at the time of her departure, "After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart," Peoplereported.
"I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers," she added.
Heidi and Tim told People once their run on Project Runway came to an end that their "baby" was all grown up and it was time to move on.
"We love our baby and we wish our baby good luck. But now we're ready to pop out a new one," Heidi said, referring to the pair's new show at the time, Making the Cut, which ultimately streamed on Prime Video for three seasons from 2020 to 2022.
