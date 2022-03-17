Heather Rae Young is recovering at home after having vocal chord surgery.

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star gave a health update Wednesday after undergoing the procedure.

Young shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram that included pictures from her recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a photo of herself in the hospital, and snapshot of herself posing with bouquets from well-wishers.

"Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I'm laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery," Young captioned the post. "Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time."

"It was a long time coming for me as I've been battling vocal stress for years. After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route," she said. "Some may have noticed the my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery."

Young's Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald showed their support for Young in the comments.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery for you!" Fitzgerald wrote.

"Get better soon," Oppenheim said.

Young was vacationing in Cabo with her husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, and a group of friends.

"Nothing beats Cabo, had the best weekend laughing with some of my best girlfriends and soaking up the sun with my sweet husband," she wrote Monday. "Thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for planning this little surprise getaway! You make me the happiest girl, I love every minute we spend together!"

Young and El Moussa married in California in October. El Moussa said in December that he and Young are "workin on" having kids together.

El Moussa already has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.