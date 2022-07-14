Heather Rae Young is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Young shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with El Moussa and his two kids.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" Young captioned the post.

Young's Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander and Chelsea Lazkani were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SO SO SO happy for youuuuu," Stause wrote. "Lucky little one to have you."

"Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!" Vander added.

"Aaaaaaaaaaahhhh congratulations to the best, most caring and loving mommy. Love you guys," Lazkani said.

El Moussa already has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Young and El Moussa got engaged in July 2020 and married in October. The couple's wedding was featured in Selling Sunset Season 5, which was released on Netflix in April.

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 6 and 7 in June. The reality series follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.