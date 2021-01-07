FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
"She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," Anna Redman says in the trailer.
Heather, a close friend of former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown who originally appeared on Colton's season of The Bachelor along with Hannah in 2019, then steps out of a car wearing a black shirt and white jeans.
"Hi Chris," Heather says with a big smile and her long blonde hair flowing.
"Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt," Chris responds.
Heather then surprises Matt by approaching him in a white sequined gown while he is sitting on the couch by himself during what appears to be a group date.
"Heather?" Matt asks with his eyes opened wide.
"I feel like I'm in a dream right now," Matt adds, as he puts his hand on Heather's knee.
Heather's entrance apparently infuriated her competition, as one bachelorette laments, "You already had your f-cking shot at a Bachelor, like go home."
"This is like an impossible situation, still, like, I do feel like Matt's worth it," Heather explains in the preview while crying.
While it's unclear whether Matt has met Heather before, Matt became close friends with Hannah while the pair quarantined together with their mutual friend, Hannah's The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, in Florida in early 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Matt recently toldUs Weekly that casting found a "great" group of women for him to date.
"I'm undeserving. It's just such a great group of women, like, women that you would never think would be single," Matt said.
"That's why I was so skeptical coming in, because it's like, you don't think the type of woman exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience."
"So, it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you're having to send home incredible women," he added.
