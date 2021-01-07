Heather Martin's The Bachelor return and how she came to end up on Matt James' season has been teased by ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
In an extended preview that aired at the conclusion of The Bachelor's Season 25 premiere on January 4, ABC showed additional bachelorettes arriving at The Bachelor resort in Pennsylvania to date Matt after Night 1's Rose Ceremony, including a familiar face, Heather, who competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES: MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

ABC executive Rob Mills touched upon Heather's surprise entrance during the Tuesday episode of "The Bachelor Recap" podcast.

"She felt for sure this was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down," Rob revealed to co-host Julia Cunningham of Heather.

Rob also hinted Heather won't get kissed on Matt's season, suggesting she may not last long!

Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on Colton's The Bachelor edition.

ABC labeled her occupation as "never been kissed" at the start of the show, but Heather did in fact kiss Colton during a one-on-one date.

Heather quit The Bachelor process before hometown dates because she said she wasn't ready to take the step of introducing Colton to her parents and family.

In The Bachelor preview that aired on Monday night, host Chris Harrison warns Matt that "everything is about to change."

Two women then introduce themselves to Matt, and one of them plants a huge kiss on him right away.

It appears one of the new bachelorettes and late arrivals will be accused of being a "sugarbaby" or "escort" on the show this season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," Anna Redman says in the trailer.

Heather, a close friend of former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown who originally appeared on Colton's season of The Bachelor along with Hannah in 2019, then steps out of a car wearing a black shirt and white jeans.

"Hi Chris," Heather says with a big smile and her long blonde hair flowing.

"Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt," Chris responds.

Heather then surprises Matt by approaching him in a white sequined gown while he is sitting on the couch by himself during what appears to be a group date.

"Heather?" Matt asks with his eyes opened wide.

"I feel like I'm in a dream right now," Matt adds, as he puts his hand on Heather's knee.

Heather's entrance apparently infuriated her competition, as one bachelorette laments, "You already had your f-cking shot at a Bachelor, like go home."

ADVERTISEMENT
"This is like an impossible situation, still, like, I do feel like Matt's worth it," Heather explains in the preview while crying.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

While it's unclear whether Matt has met Heather before, Matt became close friends with Hannah while the pair quarantined together with their mutual friend, Hannah's The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, in Florida in early 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Matt recently told Us Weekly that casting found a "great" group of women for him to date.

"I'm undeserving. It's just such a great group of women, like, women that you would never think would be single," Matt said.

"That's why I was so skeptical coming in, because it's like, you don't think the type of woman exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience."

"So, it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you're having to send home incredible women," he added.

To find out how long Heather lasted on the show as well as the identities of the other women who arrived after the first Rose Ceremony, click here for The Bachelor spoilers.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS