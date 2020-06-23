A Virginia woman said a painful headache turned out to be a blessing in disguise when it led her to a $500,000 lottery jackpot.

Olga Ritchie, of Henrico, told Virginia Lottery officials she was suffering from a headache recently, so she went to Tony's Market in town to buy medicine.

Ritchie said she decided to buy a Mega Money scratch-off ticket while checking out, and she discovered at home later that she had won the $500,000 top prize.

"I couldn't believe my eyes," the winner recalled. "I almost fainted!"

Ritchie said she plans to use her winnings to make updates to her home and save for retirement.

She said she now is grateful for the headache.

"Turns out it was just my lucky day," she said.