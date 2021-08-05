The preview shows Padgett (Rae) attempt to turn her "weird" and "antisocial" classmate Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into the school prom king after she finds her boyfriend (Peyton Meyer) cheating. Padgett starts to fall for Cameron (Buchanan) after his makeover.
"The contemporary story follows an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school's biggest loser into prom king," an official description reads.
Cook, who played Laney Boggs in She's All That, plays Padgett's mom in the new movie. Madison Pettis, Myra Molloy, Isabella Crovetti and Kourtney Kardashian co-star.
