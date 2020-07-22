HBO announced drama series Perry Mason has been renewed for a second season at the premium cable network.

The series, which stars Matthew Rhys as the titular defense attorney in 1930s Los Angeles, was HBO's most-watched series premiere in nearly two years, the network said.

"It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in announcing the Season 2 renewal. "Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season."

The first season of Perry Mason, based on the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner, also starred Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow. The series was executive produced by Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten.