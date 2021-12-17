HBO has renewed unscripted drag queen series We're Here for a third season.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're Here follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they recruit small town residents to take part in one-night-only drag shows.

The second season, which premiered on Oct. 11 on National Coming Out Day on HBO and HBO Max, featured the trio visiting Spartanburg, S.C.; Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Texas; Selma, Ala.; Evansville, Ind.; Watertown, S.D.; Kona, Hawaii; and Grand Junction, Colo.

Bob the Drag Queen, O'Hara and Shangela rose to fame from appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"I'm the Happiest Non-Binary Elephant Human Hybrid Queen in the entire world right now!!! This is the only Christmas Present I needed!!" O'Hara said on Twitter about the Season 3 renewal.

"So thrilled for another chance to WERQ with these amazing people!" Shangela said on Twitter.