HBO said Wednesday it has ordered a fourth season of its sci-fi drama Westworld.
"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," Casey Bloys, president of the cable network's programming division, said in a press release. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."
