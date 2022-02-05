"Euphoria" will be coming back for Season 3.

HBO has announced it renewed its Zendaya drama, "Euphoria," for a third season.

The eighth and final episode of Season 2 is set to air on Feb. 27.

In addition to Zendaya, "Euphoria" stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams,

The young-adult show about love, loss and addiction was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.

"Sam, Zendaya , and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president for HBO Programming, said in a statement Friday.

"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."