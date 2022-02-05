The young-adult show about love, loss and addiction was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.
"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president for HBO Programming, said in a statement Friday.
"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."
