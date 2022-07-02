HBO Max said it has ordered a second season of its adult-animated comedy, Ten-Year-Old Tom.

The show follows the "misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

"Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner -- from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom -- it's downright impossible. While the adults in Tom's life certainly mean well, they just can't manage to lead by example."

The voice cast includes Steve Dildarian, Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich and Edi Patterson.

Among the Season 1 guest stars were David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lynonne, Mark Proksch and Tim Robinson.

"Steve Dildarian has always had a unique and charming way of depicting the pain and hilarity of everyday life," Billy Wee -- senior vice president of comedy and animation at HBO Max -- said in a statement Friday.

"We love the sincerity and bewilderment of Tom as he navigates the misguided adults around him daily and we are looking forward to more life lessons and mishaps in Season 2."