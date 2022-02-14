"The Gilded Age" has been renewed for a second season, HBO announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Julian Fellowes and the entire 'Gilded Age' family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.

"Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team."

Season 1 of "The Gilded Age" is set to conclude on March 21.