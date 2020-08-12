The Baby, a new dark comedy horror series, is coming to HBO.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that it gave a series order to the show, co-created by Sian Robins-Grace (Sex Education) and Lucy Gaymer.

HBO is co-producing the series with Sky. The pair previously collaborated on the limited series Chernobyl.

The Baby follows Natasha, a 38-year-old woman who has a baby unexpectedly come into her life. The baby "twists Natasha's life into a horror show" with its "controlling, manipulative" powers.

HBO described The Baby as a "terrifying and darkly comic" series that "gleefully deconstructs the 'joy of motherhood.'"

"With The Baby, we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children," Robins-Grace and Gaymer said. "The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else's certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam."

HBO programming EVP Amy Gravitt said The Baby "gives voice to all the women who just don't know."

"Sian and Lucy's exploration of motherhood is as funny and resonant as it is twisted," Gravitt said.

The Baby's first season will consist of eight episodes and film in the U.K. in 2021. The series is produced by Sister and Proverbial Pictures, with Robins-Grace, Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter as executive producers.