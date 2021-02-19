HBO Max said Friday it has ordered a new series called Subject to Change, based on an original story from writer-director-producer J.J. Abrams.

Jennifer Yale will be executive producer and showrunner on the series about "a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure," the streaming service said.

Yale was a producer on Legion and Outlander, and a writer for Dexter.

No casting has been announced for Subject to Change.

"It's been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life," Abrams said in a press release.

Abrams' credits include Lovecraft Country, Westworld, Lost, Alias and the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises.