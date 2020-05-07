HBO Max announced Thursday that it teamed up with Crunchyroll to bring anime to the new streaming service. When HBO Max launches May 27, 17 anime titles will be live on the service.

According to a press release, Crunchyroll has chosen the following anime for HBO Max's launch: The full series of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Ruroni Kenshin, Seasons 1 and 2 of Konosuba - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, The Testament of Sister New Devil and Berserk, Seasons 1 - 3 of Bungo Stray Dogs and first seasons of Re: Zero - Starting Life In Another World (Director's Cut), In/Spectre, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, Kabanari of the Iron Fortress, Kill la Kill, Your Lie in April, Erased, Kiznaiver, Schwarzes Marken, 91 Days and Rokka-Braves of the Six Flowers.

WarnerMedia owns both HBO Max and the Crunchyroll service, which streams anime series like One Piece and Naruto Shippuden. Anime includes animated shows or movies from Japan, often inspired by their Manga comics.

Crunchyroll will curate new anime titles for HBO Max every quarter. They expect to bring the original Death Note and Hunter x Hunter to the streaming service in the future. HBO Max subscribers can also access Crunchyroll's archive, which totals over 1,000 titles.