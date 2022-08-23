HBO Max is scrapping plans for two new animated Batman projects.

TVLIne, Deadline, The Wrap and Variety reported the cancellation of Batman: The Caped Crusader from Matt Reeves J.J. Abrams and Ed Brubaker, and the holiday special, Merry Little Batman from Mike Roth and Morgan Evans , on Monday.

The projects, which were still in development, are being shopped to other networks.

They are the latest casualties for HBO Max as its parent company Warner Bros. reorganizes as part of its merger with Discovery.

Other high-profile projects that were recently dropped included the already completed movies Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

As part of the new WB deal, HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms will combine into a single streaming service in the summer of 2023.