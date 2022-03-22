HBO Max renews 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That'
UPI News Service, 03/22/2022
HBO announced Tuesday it has officially renewed And Just Like That for a second season. The first season premiered in December and had its finale Feb. 3.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors," Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "And Just like That... our Sex life is back."
In the first season, Carrie grieved the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Miranda explored her sexuality outside of marriage. Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) dealt with several issues with their teenaged children.
Several new characters were introduced, including Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Lisa Todd Wexly (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) and Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).
HBO said And Just Like That had the strongest debut of any new series on the streaming service.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.