HBO announced Tuesday it has officially renewed And Just Like That for a second season. The first season premiered in December and had its finale Feb. 3.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors," Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "And Just like That... our Sex life is back."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprised their Sex and the City roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte respectively. Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, had left New York after a falling out with Carrie, and corresponded with her via text.

In the first season, Carrie grieved the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Miranda explored her sexuality outside of marriage. Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) dealt with several issues with their teenaged children.

Several new characters were introduced, including Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Lisa Todd Wexly (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) and Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).

HBO said And Just Like That had the strongest debut of any new series on the streaming service.