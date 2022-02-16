HBO Max announced Wednesday that it has renewed Peacemaker for a second season. The season finale streams Thursday.

John Cena stars as the title character. Peacemaker is Chris Smith's superhero alter ego, who was introduced in the film The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn also created Peacemaker. Gunn wrote all eight Season 1 episodes and directed five of them.

Gunn has committed to write and direct every episode of Season 2. He is currently directing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 which he also wrote.

Season 1 began with Peacemaker recovering in the hospital after the events of the film. Amanda Waller's Task Force X recruited Peacemaker for Project Butterfly.

Peacemaker, Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo ( Danielle Brooks ), Vigilante ( Freddie Stroma ), Emilia Harcourt ( Jennifer Holland ) and John Economos (Steve Agee) tried to stop an alien invasion. Peacemaker discovered his father (Robert Patrick) was the Aryan Empire villain The White Dragon.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character," Cena said in a statement.