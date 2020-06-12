Romantic comedy anthology series Love Life has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max.

Love Life is the first original series HBO Max has renewed since the streaming service launched in May.

The first season followed Anna Kendrick on her journey to finding love in New York City. HBO Max released the final four episodes of season one on Thursday.

Season 2 will remain in New York City and follow a new character who realizes that they don't mix with their soulmate after getting married.

Kendrick's character Darby will occasionally appear in the new season.

Love Life was created by Sam Boyd who serves as co-showrunner, along with Bridget Bedard. Boyd and Bedard also executive produce, along with Kendrick and filmmaker Paul Feig

"It's been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life. I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey," Kendrick said in a statement.