HBO Max has renewed the animated sitcom Close Enough and ordered three new adult animated series.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it renewed Close Enough for two more seasons. Season 2 will premiere Feb. 25.

Close Enough is created by J.G. Quintel, who voices Joshua "Josh" Singleton on the show. The series follows Josh and Emily (Gabrielle Walsh), a couple who live with their daughter and their divorced friends in a Los Angeles duplex.

Close Enough premiered in July and also features the voices of Jessica DiCicco, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Danielle Brooks and James Adomian. HBO Max shared a trailer for Season 2 that shows Josh and Emily dealing with children's birthday parties.

HBO Max ordered two seasons of Clone High, a reboot of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence series. The show originally aired for one season from 2002 to 2003 on MTV.

HBO Max is also developing Velma, a comedic origin story for the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley. Mindy Kaling will voice Velma and executive produce the show.

In addition, HBO Max ordered Fired on Mars, an existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future. Pete Davidson will voice the main character.

"It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100 year plus legacy of 'cartoons' at this company. We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree," HBO Max EVP of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos said.

"We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere," she added.

Harley Quinn, The Prince and The Boondocks are among the other adult animated series available to stream on HBO Max.