HBO Max released the first official trailer for its upcoming superhero epic, Zack Snyder's Justice League, on Sunday.

Set for release on the streaming service on March 18, this is a new version of the 2017 Justice League movie finished by filmmaker Joss Whedon after director Zack Snyder left the project following his daughter's death.

"Determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions," a synopsis accompanying the trailer said.

"The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

The 2 1/2-minute preview reintroduces the superheroes individually, before showing them together.

"I need warriors. I'm building an alliance to defend ourselves," Wayne/Batman said at one point.

"How do you know your team is strong enough?" his longtime confidante Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) asked. "If you can't bring down the charging bull, don't wave the red cape at it."

"They said the age of heroes can never come again," Wonder Woman told Wayne/Batman.

"It will. It has to," he replied.