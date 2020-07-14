HBO Max announced on Tuesday that it has ordered an original sketch comedy series featuring Michael Che.

The untitled series will follow a theme or incident every episode such as police brutality, unemployment or falling in love.

The show will then use sketches to illustrate what it's like to experience those themes from a black vantage point.

HBO Max gave a six-episode order to the series which is described as being less about being right, and more about being honest.

"I'm really exited to be working on this show with HBO Max. It's a project I've been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production," Che said in a statement.

Che is best known for starring on Saturday Night Live. The comedian and the show's cast recorded SNL's Season 45 finale from home in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.