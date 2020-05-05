A new cooking series starring and executive produced by Selena Gomez has received a straight-to-series order from HBO Max.

The untitled show will premiere on HBO Max in the summer and feature Gomez cooking at home as she stays indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gomez will be joined by a different master chef across 10 episodes and will tackle trying to make a variety of dishes. Each episode will also highlight a food-related charity.

"i've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," Gomez said in a statement.

"I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," she continued.

HBO Max launches on May 27. A subscription costs $14.99 a month.