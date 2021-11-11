Only Murders in the Building and Hotel Transylvania star Selena Gomez is returning for a fourth season of the HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef.

The final four episodes of Season 3 became available Thursday and feature culinary greats Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe, Esther Choi and Gabe Kennedy.

Season 4 will take place in a beach house. It is expected to premiere next year.

In addition to teaching Gomez various culinary skills, the guest chefs also talk about their favorite charities on the show.

To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations, the streaming service said.

"I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world's best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we've been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations," Gomez said in a statement Wednesday.