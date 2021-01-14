HBO Max said Thursday it has ordered eight episodes of Julia, a drama about the late chef, author and TV personality Julia Child.

The show will star Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire and Frasier alum David Hyde Pierce as Julia and Paul Child.

The cast will also include Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays.

Production is scheduled to resume in the late spring in Boston where the pilot episode was filmed.

"We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show's look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight," Sarah Aubrey, the streaming service's head of original content, said in a statement.

Child died in 2004 at age 91.

Meryl Streep earned an Oscar nomination for playing her in the 2009 film, Julie & Julia.