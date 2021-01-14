Production is scheduled to resume in the late spring in Boston where the pilot episode was filmed.
"We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show's look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight," Sarah Aubrey, the streaming service's head of original content, said in a statement.
Child died in 2004 at age 91.
Meryl Streep earned an Oscar nomination for playing her in the 2009 film, Julie & Julia.
