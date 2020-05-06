HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes of an untitled dark comedy series starring Jean Smart.

Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky of Broad City created and wrote the series and are serving as executive producers, alongside Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation).

The series will explore a dark mentorship between Smart, who will appear as a Vegas diva, and a 25-year-old entitled outcast.

"When this dream team came to us, we jumped at the chance to develop this project, which features two complex female characters working in comedy and facing the professional and personal challenges that come along with it. When Jean Smart came aboard, we were even more delighted to move forward," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

"We're excited to be working with this winning combination of talent and confident the show will fit perfectly into our robust slate of HBO Max originals," she continued.

Smart recently appeared on Watchmen for HBO.

HBO Max will launch on May 27. A subscription costs $14.99 a month.

The streaming service has ordered a number of original series, including an untitled cooking show starring and executive produced by Selena Gomez