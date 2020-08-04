HBO Max is set to launch a set of stand-up comedy specials featuring Beth Stelling, Rose Matafeo and James Veitch starting on Aug. 20.

The specials are part of HBO Max's Summer Comedy Festival slate of programming which will also feature performances from the HA Comedy Festival, hosted by Anjelah Johnson

Johnson will be appearing as part of special The Art of Comedy from the HA Comedy Festival, which put a spotlight on Latinx talent.

Gina Brillon, David del Rosario, Carmen Lynch, Monique Marvez, Pedro Salinas, Jesus Trejo, Mark Viera will be appearing on The Art of Comedy with special appearances from Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria and Danny Trejo.

Stelling will be performing her stand-up Girl Daddy, while Veitch will be performing Straight to VHS and Matafeo will be performing Horndog.