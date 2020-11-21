Rapper Nicki Minaj is set to star in a six-part docu-series for HBO Max.

Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It's a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement Friday.

Minaj also confirmed the project on Twitter.

"It's going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey," Minaj said in a video. "I can't wait to share it with you."

Minaj also announced last month she gave birth to a son, her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.