HBO announced Wednesday that the upcoming fifth season of Insecure would be its last. HBO previously announced the Season 5 renewal in May 2020, while the fourth season was still airing.

Season 5 of Insecure begins production in January and will air later in 2021 with director/executive producers Prentice Penny and Melina Matsoukas returning.

Issa Rae co-created Insecure with Larry Wilmore. In the half-hour comedy, Rae plays Issa Dee, a woman struggling to figure out her relationships with men and find a fulfilling career. One constant is her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji).

A synopsis of the final season indicates that the story will deal with characters re-evaluating old relationships and forming new ones, and set them up for the next phase of life.

"Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy," HBO Executive Vice President of Programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it."

Gravitt added that she intends to work with Rae, Penny and Matsoukas on future projects at HBO.