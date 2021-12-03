HBO details the making of classic film Saturday Night Fever starring John Travolta and the career of producer Robert Stigwood in the new trailer for upcoming documentary feature, Mr. Saturday Night.

Australian entrepreneur Stigwood, who managed Eric Clapton , the Bee Gees and more, takes the film and music industry by storm with Saturday Night Fever in the clip released on Friday.

Stigwood was inspired to make Saturday Night Fever based on a magazine article about the Brooklyn disco scene in the 1970s and combined the film with a platinum-selling soundtrack that featured four number-one hits from the Bee Gees.

The move changed how studios viewed soundtracks and helped turn Travolta into a global star.

John Maggio (A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks) is directing the documentary, which is executive produced by The Ringer's Bill Simmons (Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids).

Mr. Saturday Night is coming to HBO on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. The documentary can also be streamed through HBO Max.