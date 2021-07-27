HBO gives intimate portraits of Alanis Morissette, the late DMX and more in the new teaser trailer for documentary film series, Music Box.

Music Box is a collection of six documentary films created and executive produced by Bill Simmons that highlights pivotal moments in music history.

Morissette discusses finding her voice with her signature 1995 album Jagged Little Pill and DMX performs onstage in the clip released on Tuesday.

Kenny G, the late Juice WRLD and the late Robert Stigwood make up the other Music Box subjects.

Each documentary is helmed by a different director. Music Box will continue with new documentaries in the late fall after recently releasing Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage from director Garret Price.

Jagged from director Alison Klayman will dive into Morissette releasing Jagged Little Pill. The untitled DMX documentary from director Christopher Frierson will follow the rapper after he is released from prison and the final years of his life.

Listening to Kenny G from director Penny Lane will exam why Kenny G is polarizing to so many. Mr. Saturday Night from director John Maggio will tell the untold story of Stigwood and his impact on disco.

The untitled Juice WRLD documentary from director Tommy Oliver will discuss the late musician's impact on hip-hop before his death.