HBO announced on Wednesday that upcoming limited series, The Third Day, starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, will premiere on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Third Day, from creators Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly, will have six episodes that are divided into two segments known as summer and winter.

Law stars as Sam in summer, which takes place over the first three episodes. Sam discovers a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders who are set on preserving their traditions.

Sam is unable to leave and undergoes the secretive rituals of the island's inhabitants which allow him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past. Sam's quest to know the truth then leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.

Harris stars as Helen in winter, which takes place over the latter three episodes. Helen is an outsider who visits the island seeking answers. Her arrival causes a battle to take place that will decide the island's fate as the lines between fantasy and fact become blurred.

Summer is written by Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. Winter is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O'Loughlin and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine also star. The Third Day will also be available to stream on HBO Max.