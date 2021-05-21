HBO announced Friday that a special episode of I'll Be Gone In the Dark will air June 21. The special will chronicle the year since Joseph James DeAngelo confessed to being the Golden State Killer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original six-episode I'll Be Gone In the Dark premiered June 28, 2020. The series was based on Michelle McNamara's book investigating 50 home-invasion rapes and 13 murders in California in the 1970s and '80s.

Elizabeth Wolff directs the special. Wolff directed two episodes of the original series and executive produced the series with Liz Garbus. Garbus also executive produces the special.

DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison in August 2020. McNamara died in 2016.

An HBO press release said the special will also explore McNamara's previous work investigating cold cases. In 2013, McNamara investigated the 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in Oak Park, Ill.

McNamara's husband, Patton Oswalt , executive produced and appeared in the series.

The special premieres June 21 at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.