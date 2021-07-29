'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
UPI News Service, 07/29/2021
Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ in November.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service confirmed Thursday that the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series will premiere Nov. 24.
Hawkeye is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, played by Jeremy Renner. Hailee Steinfeld co-stars as Hawkeye's protegee Kate Bishop.
"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told Entertainment Weekly. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.