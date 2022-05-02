Warner Bros. released the trailer for Don't Worry Darling on Monday. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in the film directed by Olivia Wilde.

Styles and Pugh play newlyweds in what appears to be an idyllic '50s town. The men work for The Victory Project, led by Chris Pine , while the women stay home to keep house.

Pugh's character begins experiencing surreal incidents that lead her to question the real purpose of the town. Glass walls close in on her and her reflection separates from her real life self.

Styles' character tries to encourage his wife to play along. Her rebelliousness frustrates him and makes him scream.

Wilde also plays one of Pugh's neighbors in the film. The cast also includes Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

Former One Direction singer Styles previously appeared in an episode of iCarly and a cameo in Marvel's Eternals, which is expected to lead to a recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Don't Worry represents his debut in a leading role in a film.

Don't Worry Darling is Wilde's followup to her feature film directorial debut, Booksmart. Warner Bros. presented the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week.

Don't Worry Darling opens Sept. 23.