Harry Styles takes the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old singer performed "Cherry," "Watermelon Sugar," "To Be So Lonely" and "Adore You" during the intimate concert, released Monday.

Styles was accompanied by Sarah Jones on drums, Mitch Rowland on guitar, Adam Prendergast on bass, Ny Oh on guitar, Charlotte Clark on piano, Wurlitzer and guitar.

"Cherry," "Watermelon Sugar," "To Be So Lonely" and "Adore You" all appear on Styles' second solo album, Fine Line, released in December.

Styles recalled how he wrote "Watermelon Sugar" while in Nashville, Tenn., in 2017 following the release of his debut, self-titled solo album.

"This song I'm going to play for you, I actually wrote in 2017 while I was on the tour for the first album," the singer shared.

"It's probably the longest it's ever taken me to finish a song," he said. "We kind of liked it when we first had it and then I really hated for a long time ... It kept coming back into the mix. It's kind of about that initial first euphoria when you start seeing someone."

Styles will promote Fine Line on his upcoming Love tour, which is slated to begin in April. He will also perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in May, and stage two "Harryween" Halloween shows in October.