Harry Styles has rescheduled the North American leg of his Love tour.

The 26-year-old singer announced new 2021 dates for the tour Wednesday on Instagram after postponing the North American shows due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer," Styles wrote.

"The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so," he said.

Styles also addressed national unrest over George Floyd's death, police brutality and systemic racism.

"We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," the singer said. "I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same."

Styles was to kick off the North American leg of the tour June 26 in Philadelphia, Pa., and will now begin the shows Aug. 14, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash.

Styles has also rescheduled his "Harryween" Halloween shows in New York.

Styles released his second studio album, Fine Line, in December.

Here's the full list of rescheduled North American shows:

Aug. 14, 2021 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Aug. 16 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Aug. 20 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Aug. 21 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Aug. 24 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Aug. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Sept. 2 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

Sept. 4 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Sept. 11 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 15 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Sept. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Sept. 20 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 22 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 24 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Sept. 25 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Sept. 28 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 29 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 3 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 4 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 7 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Oct. 8 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&B Center

Oct. 10 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Oct. 12 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints

Oct. 16 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 20 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell entre

Oct. 23 - Montville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 25 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Here's the rescheduled dates for Styles' Harryween shows:

Oct. 30 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 31 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden