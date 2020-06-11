Harry Styles reschedules North American leg of 'Love' tour
UPI News Service, 06/11/2020
Harry Styles has rescheduled the North American leg of his Love tour.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 26-year-old singer announced new 2021 dates for the tour Wednesday on Instagram after postponing the North American shows due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer," Styles wrote.
"The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so," he said.
Styles also addressed national unrest over George Floyd's death, police brutality and systemic racism.
"We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," the singer said. "I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same."
Styles was to kick off the North American leg of the tour June 26 in Philadelphia, Pa., and will now begin the shows Aug. 14, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash.
Styles has also rescheduled his "Harryween" Halloween shows in New York.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Styles released his second studio album, Fine Line, in December.
Here's the full list of rescheduled North American shows:
Aug. 14, 2021 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Aug. 16 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Aug. 20 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
Aug. 21 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Aug. 24 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
Aug. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
Sept. 2 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena
Sept. 4 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Sept. 11 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Sept. 15 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Sept. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 18 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Sept. 20 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 22 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 24 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Sept. 25 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Sept. 28 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 29 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 4 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 7 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Oct. 8 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&B Center
Oct. 10 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Oct. 12 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints
Oct. 16 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 20 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell entre
Oct. 23 - Montville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 25 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Here's the rescheduled dates for Styles' Harryween shows:
Oct. 30 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 31 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.