Harry Styles has rescheduled the North American leg of his Love tour. ADVERTISEMENT The 26-year-old singer announced new 2021 dates for the tour Wednesday on Instagram after postponing the North American shows due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer," Styles wrote. "The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so," he said. Styles also addressed national unrest over George Floyd's death, police brutality and systemic racism. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," the singer said. "I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same." "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," the singer said. "I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same." Styles was to kick off the North American leg of the tour June 26 in Philadelphia, Pa., and will now begin the shows Aug. 14, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. Styles has also rescheduled his "Harryween" Halloween shows in New York. FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Styles released his second studio album, Fine Line, in December. Here's the full list of rescheduled North American shows: Aug. 14, 2021 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome Aug. 16 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center Aug. 20 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center Aug. 21 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center Aug. 21 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center Aug. 24 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum Aug. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum Sept. 2 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena Sept. 4 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center Sept. 11 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center Sept. 15 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center Sept. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center Sept. 18 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena Sept. 20 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena Sept. 22 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center Sept. 24 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center Sept. 25 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center Sept. 28 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena Sept. 29 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena Oct. 3 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden Oct. 4 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden Oct. 7 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center Oct. 8 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&B Center Oct. 10 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena Oct. 12 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Oct. 16 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden Oct. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Oct. 20 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell entre Oct. 23 - Montville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena Oct. 25 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden Oct. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena Here's the rescheduled dates for Styles' Harryween shows: Oct. 30 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden Oct. 31 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

