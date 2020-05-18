Pop star Harry Styles premiered the music video for "Watermelon Sugar," the fourth single from his second solo album, The Fine Line.

The video, posted Monday to Styles' official YouTube channel, opens with the words: "This video is dedicated to touching."

"Watermelon Sugar," filmed in January, before social distancing measures went into effect to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, sees Styles engage in plenty of touching with a harem of bikini-clad models as they eat watermelon and other fruits on a beach.

The song, first unveiled in a Saturday Night Live performance in November 2019, took a long time for Styles to finish, the singer said during an NPR Tiny Desk series concert in March.

"It's probably the longest it's ever taken me to finish a song," he said. "We kind of liked it when we first had it and then I really hated for a long time ... It kept coming back into the mix. It's kind of about that initial first euphoria when you start seeing someone."

"Watermelon Sugar" was certified platinum by the RIAA earlier this month.