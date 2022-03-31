Harry Styles released the first single and music video from his upcoming third studio album, Harry's House, on Thursday night.

The music video for the guitar-driven "As It Was" features Styles -- clad in a glittery red jumpsuit -- on a rotating platform alongside a past female lover in a counterpart blue one-piece, before she gets spun off.

Styles and the woman reconvene in what appears to be a swimming pool with spiraling diving boards in the center. The video eventually shifts back to the turning platform, with Styles symbolically unable to catch up to his female counterpart.

The 28-year-old singer and actor then breaks into dance across a city, shedding himself of his negative feelings.

"In this world / It's just us / You know it's not the same as it was," Styles sings in the chorus.

Styles announced the single on Monday, just a few days after he confirmed that his third album, Harry's House, was on its way. The album, which is scheduled to drop May 20, will have 13 tracks -- more than either of his previous two full-length projects.

Harry's House will be Styles' first album in more than two years. The singer last released the album Fine Line in December 2019.

Styles rose to stardom with the British boy band One Direction. As a solo artist, he is best known for the singles "Sign of the Times," "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar" and "Fine Line."

